UPDATE: DEJA DILLION HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE AND SOUND.

The Lloydminster RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate eight year old Deja Dillon.

Dillon was last seen in the 4500 block of 45 avenue on Friday, May 5 around P.M.

Police say they believe the girl is still in the Border City. She is described as First Nations with a slim build. She’s approximately four feet tall and 56 lbs with medium length black hair and grey eyes.

Dillon was last seen wearing pants with Monster High on them, a purple shirt, a purple and pink jacket with hearts and had a purple “Frozen” theme backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lloydminster RCMP.