Maidstone RCMP are asking for the publics help in locating 76 year old Royce Vizina.
Royce Vizina is described as:
- 5’10”
- 150 lbs
- Slender
- Last seen wearing a hoody with blue plaid shirt over top and blue jeans
- Carrying California, USA identification documents with him
He was last seen travelling eastbound near Main Street in Maidstone SK on Saturday around 3 pm.
The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of Royce Vizina as he may be disoriented or confused.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Maidstone RCMP directly at 306-893-4800 or 310-RCMP (if calling from Saskatchewan) or 911.