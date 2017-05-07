Maidstone RCMP are asking for the publics help in locating 76 year old Royce Vizina.

Royce Vizina is described as:

5’10”

150 lbs

Slender

Last seen wearing a hoody with blue plaid shirt over top and blue jeans

Carrying California, USA identification documents with him

He was last seen travelling eastbound near Main Street in Maidstone SK on Saturday around 3 pm.

The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of Royce Vizina as he may be disoriented or confused.