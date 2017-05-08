The 19th Annual Jayman Built MS Walk took place on Saturday, seeing people of all ages come out to walk for a cure.

Initially the group had set a goal of $150,000, however Patty Milnthorp, the Lloydminster Chapter Manager, says the numbers were a bit down for donations but she still hopes they can match last years total of $120, 000. As of the morning on the day of the walk, Milnthorp says they had reached somewhere between $65, 000-$75, 000, but the final numbers won’t be ready for a while.

“We also have other events happening and money still comes in until the end of July, so we really don’t have a complete answer until then.”

Milnthorp estimates the numbers of walkers to be around 325 people, with last year having 276 walkers, adding that the community really comes together to support the MS Walk.

“I’m always amazed, they step up, they come in. If they can’t give money they give us silent auction gifts, they give us sponsorship, which is amazing.”

Even though the event is to support a serious illness, Milnthorp says the day is a fun day for everyone.

“It’s a day of recognition, it’s a day of celebration because we are raising money to get a cure and to give those researchers money to find a cure. So it is not a sad day, it’s an amazing day. It’s a celebration of what we have a accomplished this year and what we have yet to accomplish and I just cheer every single person out here.”

This year, there was a release of balloons at the beginning of the walk, which Milinthorp says is symbolic.

“I decided the red balloons would be for our people that fight MS everyday and their families, as well as the people we’ve lost because we’ve had a few that we’ve lost from MS. The white balloons were a symbol of hope and a symbol of future things to come.”

Release of the red and white balloons. Red and white balloons in the sky.

Milinthorp adds that the MS Community is hopeful that a cure will be found.