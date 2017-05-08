Battlefords RCMP responded to six calls that were either theft of vehicles or theft from vehicles over the weekend.

Four vehicles were stolen including:

A 2005 grey Ford F250 G and C work truck. The vehicle was locked but the keys were left in it.

A 2014 grey Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, which was stolen from the 1200 block of 108 th Street, inside the vehicle was a 2016 mac book.

A 1984 blue Buick LeSabre from the 1900 block of St. Laurant, with Saskatchewan plate 110KNL.

A 2007 Silver Dodge Charger from a southern reserve.

The RCMP is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave anything in vehicles overnight.

If you have information you are asked to contact the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720 or to remain anonymous you can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477