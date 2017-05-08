As part of the Street Improvement Program, the Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program for 2017 will consist mainly of new sidewalk construction.
Work will be done in the following areas:
- 46 Street from 50 Avenue to 52 Avenue
- 51 Avenue from 39 Street to 41 Street
- 62 Avenue from 44 Street to 47 Street
- 5th Avenue Close North of 37 Street
The contract was awarded to ASL Paving Ltd. for $328,627.47.
A total of $3,180,000.00 was set aside for the 2017 Street Improvement Program with money being budgeted to separate programs:
- Street Improvement Program-$1,595,866.26
- Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program-$328,627.47
- Asphalt Trait Improvement Program-$411,666.45
- Engineering/Geotechnical-$200,000.00
- 2016 Street Improvement Program Carry-over-$350,000.00
- Project Contingency Fund-$250,000.00
Construction hopes to be done by the end of September.