As part of the Street Improvement Program, the Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program for 2017 will consist mainly of new sidewalk construction.

Work will be done in the following areas:

46 Street from 50 Avenue to 52 Avenue

51 Avenue from 39 Street to 41 Street

62 Avenue from 44 Street to 47 Street

5th Avenue Close North of 37 Street

The contract was awarded to ASL Paving Ltd. for $328,627.47.

A total of $3,180,000.00 was set aside for the 2017 Street Improvement Program with money being budgeted to separate programs:

Street Improvement Program-$1,595,866.26

Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program-$328,627.47

Asphalt Trait Improvement Program-$411,666.45

Engineering/Geotechnical-$200,000.00

2016 Street Improvement Program Carry-over-$350,000.00

Project Contingency Fund-$250,000.00

Construction hopes to be done by the end of September.