As part of the Street Improvement Program, the Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program for 2017 will consist mainly of new sidewalk construction.

Work will be done in the following areas:

  • 46 Street from 50 Avenue to 52 Avenue
  • 51 Avenue from 39 Street to 41 Street
  • 62 Avenue from 44 Street to 47 Street
  • 5th Avenue Close North of 37 Street

The contract was awarded to ASL Paving Ltd. for $328,627.47.

Map of construction for concrete sidewalks, supplied by the City of Lloydminster.

A total of $3,180,000.00 was set aside for the 2017 Street Improvement Program with money being budgeted to separate programs:

  • Street Improvement Program-$1,595,866.26
  • Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program-$328,627.47
  • Asphalt Trait Improvement Program-$411,666.45
  • Engineering/Geotechnical-$200,000.00
  • 2016 Street Improvement Program Carry-over-$350,000.00
  • Project Contingency Fund-$250,000.00

Construction hopes to be done by the end of September.