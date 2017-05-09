Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding 60 year old, Randal Hargreaves. He is described as:
- 5’11”
- 200 lbs
- Short grey hair
- Brown eyes
He was last seen by friends and family in North Battleford.
The RCMP say Hargreaves known to live a transient lifestyle, but is believed to currently be living in the city of Saskatoon.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.