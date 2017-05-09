Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding 60 year old, Randal Hargreaves. He is described as:

5’11”

200 lbs

Short grey hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen by friends and family in North Battleford.

The RCMP say Hargreaves known to live a transient lifestyle, but is believed to currently be living in the city of Saskatoon.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.