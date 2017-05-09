Lloydminster is in the middle of the two provinces who recorded the highest jump in year-over-year building permits for the month of March.

Saskatchewan reported the highest growth at an overall jump of 13.2% from last March.

Alberta was the second highest at 9.8% increase overall.

Both provinces also recorded the highest jump in residential building permits, with Alberta sitting at a 35.6% growth and Saskatchewan at 26.8%.

“Building permits are one of the best indicators for a growing economy,” said Saskatchewan Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison.

Nationally, the year-over-year growth for March was 1.5%.