The Battlefords RCMP are investigating after a gas and dash occurred at a city gas on Carlton Trail.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model Ford Escape silver and blue in color. Police have obtained video surveillance however the matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).