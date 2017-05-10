As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for game 7 against the Ducks tonight, players and fans have begun to go through their own pre-game rituals.

One such fan is Kyle Herzog, from the Lloydminster-Vermilion area, who spent an hour of his morning seeding his crops to spell out “Let’s Go Oilers!”

The photo of the message has since gone viral, and Herzog, a lifelong fan, says he has received nothing but positive reinforcement for his labour.

“It blew up bigger than I expected. There was a couple of people that weren’t really surprised that I did it, and then there was a lot of other people wondering whether it was real or just photoshopped.”

He added that it didn’t take him very long to do.

“I had about an hour to kill in the morning. The straw was a little bit tough on that field so away I went. It gained a little more traction than I anticipated, but it’s all good.”

As for the game tonight, Herzog predicts a 4-2 Oilers win.

“Draisaitl for the win.”