This week marks “Sexual Assault Awareness Week” in Lloydminster.

The week will include events such as “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to raise money and awareness for sexual assault victims.

Prajakta Singh, from the Lloydminster Sexual Assault and Information Centre says the week is very important to raise awareness for a crime that she says is reported less than 10% of the time.

“It is a human issue. It is prevalent in all communities whether it is a small community or big city,” said Singh.

“Wherever there is people, sexual assault happens and that is why it’s very important to raise awareness, even in a community like Lloydminster.”

She added that the myths surrounding sexual assault keep people from acknowledging the problem.

“The stats say that 1 out of 3 girls and 1 of 6 boys hace experienced some form of sexual violence before the age of 20 and Lloydminster is no difference. Because of these myths, people think that it doesn’t affect them, or if they don’t hear about it it’s not happening.”

The Sexual Assault and Information Centre will be holding their “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event tomorrow at 5 p.m. Red high heels are $25 to rent.