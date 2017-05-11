The Turtleford Hospital recognized a generous bequest from Mervin resident Fay Tomlinson.

Prairie North Health Region officials, patients, residents and staff from Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford gathered to celebrate Tomlinson and display equipment that was purchased through the bequest to improve patient/resident care and safety.

“We are tremendously grateful to Mrs. Tomlinson for the estate gift of over $629,000 to be spent

exclusively at the hospital in her neighbouring community of Turtleford,” said Vikki Smart, Prairie

North Vice-President of Primary Health Services, with responsibility for Riverside Health Complex.