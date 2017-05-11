The Turtleford Hospital recognized a generous bequest from Mervin resident Fay Tomlinson.
Prairie North Health Region officials, patients, residents and staff from Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford gathered to celebrate Tomlinson and display equipment that was purchased through the bequest to improve patient/resident care and safety.
“We are tremendously grateful to Mrs. Tomlinson for the estate gift of over $629,000 to be spent
exclusively at the hospital in her neighbouring community of Turtleford,” said Vikki Smart, Prairie
North Vice-President of Primary Health Services, with responsibility for Riverside Health Complex.
In 2016-17, approximately $438,000 was spent on:
- Replacement of 11 beds for long-term care residents and acute care patients
- Purchase and installation of ceiling lifts and tracking in patient/resident rooms
- Replacement of the nurse call system for the entire facility
- Replacement of the dish machine and delivery carts for the Food Services department
- Replacement of one blanket warmer for long-term care residents
- Replacement of the chemistry analyzer and purchase of a blood gas machine for
- Laboratory services
- Purchase of a new vital signs monitor for the Primary Health Care/Medical Clinic
- Additional improvements to the resident/patient courtyard
Prairie North Health Region say the money was allocated based on PNHR’s 2016-17 capital planning process that included identification of priority equipment and facility needs identified with input from local staff and Prairie North managers for Riverside Health Complex departments.