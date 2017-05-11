Lloydminster RCMP have charged a 22-year-old man after intercepting a suspicious package at a Lloydminster trucking company on April 20.

The intended recipient, Omar-Muktar OMAR, was located and identified. When he took delivery of the package he was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Marijuana for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The man was released by way of a Recognizance with conditions attached to his release. He will make his first appearance in Alberta Provincial Court in Lloydminster on June 27, 2017.