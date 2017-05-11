The province has launched a review of aging oil and gas wells.

The government will be meeting with stakeholders to draft a new strategy for managing historic, current, and future sites. Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says orphan wells and aging oil and gas infrastructure is becoming a greater concern for Albertans, and it’s time to take action.

There are an estimated 69-thousand abandoned wells in the province, and 83-thousand inactive ones. Representatives from industry, landowners, environmental groups, municipalities and Indigenous communities will be involved in developing a framework to better deal with them.

The review is expected to be done by the end of 2017.