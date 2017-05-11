A resident makes their way into the Pioneer Lodge during the afternoon on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Mayor Gerald Aalbers and his wife Christine have added a $1000 brick to the Pioneer Lodge expansion.

Pioneer Lodge is an affordable living facility in the Border City that provides care and housing for 139 seniors. It currently has a 61 person waiting list. Due to the increase in those who require it’s services, plus a decline in the number of beds for those who require extra care, the building needed an expansion.

The total cost of the project is around $16 million and in order to receive a final provincial grant the Lloydminster Region Health Foundation must raise $2 million in community donations.

They have been raising money by selling bricks for a donor wall showing the many gifts received to support the expansion.

Mayor Aalbers says that he felt it was crucial to help seniors within our community.

“Seniors are very important, and having a place for them to live is so important,” the Mayor began.

“Certainly, this was an opportunity to help out just in a little bit of a special way, and to say thank you to the people that have been there before us.”

He added that his own personal experiences made the donation an easy choice for him and Christine.

“I watched my Grandfather go from a point of independent living to a point of moving into a lodge, as well as my wife’s Grandparents. It was so important for them to have a place to be able to make that transition.”

The Pioneer Lodge has raised just over $900,000 local dollars so far according to their website.