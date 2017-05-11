The Border Tribal Council and Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority have reached an agreement on a long term Casino lease that will allow the Border Tribal Council to begin construction on a Lloydminster Casino.

Chief Fox and Chief Semaganis say they are looking forward to expediting construction of the Casino, which will result in construction work in Lloydminster as well as different employment opportunities in the area. They also say they are working in partnership with eight other First Nations in Northwestern Saskatchewan to build a new mall that would house additional entertainment, recreation and retail facilities.

Chief Bellerose says he is looking forward to the different opportunities the Casino and its constructiong will bring to the Border City and Saskatchewan First Nations.

“The new member of the SIGA casino family will provide much-needed employment and funding to the First Nations Trust, which will benefit all First Nations in the province.”