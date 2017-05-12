Northern Lakes College (NLC) will be offering the Practical Nurse Program at Lakeland College and while the courses are mainly offered online, the lab component will be held at the Lakeland College Campus.

“We’re pleased to work with Northern Lakes College to provide another program option for people in our region who want to pursue careers in the health sector,” says Alice Wainwright-Stewart, President of Lakeland College.

Up to 32 students will be accepted into the September intake, and they will be allowed access to Lakeland’s residence, athletics, recreation and wellness services.

“The success rate of NLC’s Practical Nurse students is high and with the increasing demand for LPNs we anticipate this program to fill quickly,” says Ann Everatt, President and CEO of NLC.

If you want to learn more about the Practical Nurse program contact Student Services at Northern Lakes College at 780-849-8600 or you can visit the Northern Lakes College website for detailed information on the program and how to apply.