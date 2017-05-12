Last night, the streets of Lloydminster were taken over by men in red high heels to support victims of sexual assault.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” saw an increase in registration this year, as 81 people registered before the walk. That number is up from the close to 60 who walked last year and does not include those who registered at the event.

Keyara Newsted, a Program Facilitator at the Sexual Assault and Information Centre says that the group is so happy that the community stepped up their support this year.

“We have an enormous amount of sponsors this year. We have people that have never sponsored, as well as people who have sponsored before and wanted to up the ante of their support. It’s been really awesome.”

Jason Whiting, a three time participant in the event says it is easy for him to show support year after year.

“It is fun. It’s fun to come together with a bunch of other guys to wear these bright red high heels and just enjoy ourselves for the evening while raising money and awareness for a good cause.”

Newsted added that the community coming together for this event could serve as a positive message for anyone who might have had an experience with sexual assault.

“For me, I would just like for anyone who has experienced any type of sexual assault that us at the centre, we believe you, and all the people that here supporting today believe you and your story. What happened to you isn’t okay and that it’s okay to talk about it.”