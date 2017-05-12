The Lloydminster Construction Association will be holding their annual golf tournament on June 6.

The event is held at the Lloydminster Golf and Country Club. As the group prepares for the tournament they are searching for people to register, as well as door prizes, and chipping contest prizes.

The proceeds from the tournament go towards promotions and awareness for the construction industry. They also go towards two scholarships for high school students, and towards holding the “Try a Trade” event.

The Try a Trade is an event that promotes the trades to youth, and provides them with the chance to have a hands on learning experience with different trades. It also gives high school students the opportunity to network with people who are already in different industries.

The LCA says the fundraiser is one of their most significant throughout the year.