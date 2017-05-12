Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, load equipment on a CC-130J Hercules in the Wainwright Garrison training area, during Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE on May 25, 2016. Photo: Sergeant Jean-Francois Lauzé, Garrison Imaging Petawawa

Approximately 4000 Canadian Armed Forces members as well as soldiers from the Australian Army, British Army, New Zealand Defense Force, and United States Army will be coming to CFB Wainwright for Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE. The total number of participants is approximately 5000, making it the most comprehensive and complex Canadian Army exercise of the year.

“Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE is an immensely complex undertaking. Creating a realistic training environment that adequately prepares soldiers for a wide variety of tasks requires an intricate integration of assets from the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Air Force, and international partners and allies. The result is an exercise, that above all other things, confirms Canadian Army readiness to tackle a wide spectrum of missions in a complex global security environment,” says Colonel Peter Scott, Commander Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre.

The exercise will run from May 14th until the 29th, residents may see a large amount of troops and vehicles operating in the area. Aircraft will also be operating day and night.

Exercise Maple Resolve is the last exercise of the Canadian Army’s Road to High Readiness training program. The training will confirm the high readiness of Task Force Tomahawk, certifying their ability to operate anywhere in the world.

“The following year is going to be extremely busy for the men and women of Task Force Tomahawk, as we deploy all over the world on behalf of the Government of Canada. Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE is the final test in proving that this Task Force is ready to undertake any mission, in any condition. I am proud of the skill and professionalism of these warriors and proud to have them represent the Canadian Army abroad,” says Colonel Conrad Mialkowski, Commander Task Force Tomahawk.

On July 1, Task Force Tomahawk will begin its responsibilities as the Canadian Army’s high readiness brigade.