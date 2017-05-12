Family members of Violet Heathen and Jeanette Chief gather outside the Alberta Provincial Court building in Lloydminster, last August. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Gordon Alfred Rogers, charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen, has been ordered to stand trial after his preliminary trial wrapped up earlier this week in Vermilion.

The body of Jeanette Chief, 48, was discovered June 6, 2007 in a river near Lloydminster, four days after she was last seen.

The remains of Violet Heathen, 49, were discovered near Kitscoty in November 2009, approximately six months after she was reported missing by her family.

The sixty year old was charged back in March 2016, after a lengthy investigation and his last court appearance was in August of the same year.

A date for the trial has yet to be set.