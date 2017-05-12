Multiple RCMP members are at a residence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation after recieving a complaint that a male entered the residence with a firearm. The individual is still believed to be inside and the number of other people inside the residence is currently unknown.

As a precaution, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation School and Ernie Studer School have enacted their hold and secure procedures due to their closeness to the incident.

RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time and to not announce police presence, police officer or police vehicle locations on social media.

UPDATE: Arrangements were made to allow all students to leave the schools safely.