Some grade eight students who will be participating in the Eco9 program next year, along with teachers Shaun Donald and Erin Claxton, showing them how to use a compass.

E.S. Laird Middle School is introducing a new program next school year for their grade nine students. The Eco9 program is designed to challenge students in a new way, taking learning from the classroom to the outdoors and to the community.

“Instead of having a grade nine math class, and a grade nine English class, and a science class, and a social class and an IA class, we’ve brought it all into one class together. So what we’re doing is working on different projects and assignments that meet, instead of just one particular goal from one class, it’s going to meet multiple goals,” says Shaun Donald, a Teacher for the Eco9 program.

As for what the students are hoping for, Donald says he thinks it’s mainly to see school in a different way.

“Some of our students they enjoy school, but they find it a little boring sitting in a classroom all of the time, so this gives them an opportunity to explore the concepts, not just in the classroom, out of textbook or in notes but to actually go out and visit a farm that might be using some of the curricular outcomes and see it in real life.”

Which two grade eight students, Jayce and Nya, who have already applied and been accepted agree with.

“I’m hoping to get a good experience, from being in the community and being out there, I guess, and being hands on and not being in a desk all day,” says Nya MacEwen, a grade eight student.

“I was interested when we first heard about it because instead of just sitting in a desk we actually get to put our learning to use by building certain things and not just writing it on paper and doing a whole bunch of tests just randomly,” added Jayce Marciniw, a grade eight student.

As for Donald, he is very excited for the program to begin.

“It brings in a lot of the stuff I’ve done my whole life, in terms of camping, outdoor stuff, ecology, working in the community, volunteering, it brings it all together into a course that students will certainly enjoy. I think it will certainly benefit the school, the community and I’ll certainly have a lot of fun doing it.”

A minimum of 23 students are needed to effectively run the program, Donald says other schools with similar programs had a little bit of a slow start, but are now getting 80 to 100 applications.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit challenging this first year, because not a lot of people know about it and are weary because they haven’t seen it, so they don’t know what it’s going to be like or how it’s going to work.”

To apply you can visit E.S. Laird Middle School and apply in person, or visit their website for an online application. The deadline is May 26.