Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will officially open for the season over the May long weekend.

The Government of Saskatchewan says they are preparing for a busy season after a record of nearly four million visits in 2016.

Like in past years, the parks will have an alcohol ban from Thursday, May 18 to Monday, May 22. The ban includes all campgrounds and picnic areas within provincial parks and recreation sites.They also warn that some parks may still have reduced services as it is still early in the season.

Visitors can check www.saskparks.net/SpringCamping for more information.