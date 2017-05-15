One of the big ticket items on the first Governance and Priorities Committee (GPC) meeting agenda was the the topic of photo radar.

Currently the City is using the Global Traffic Group to provide photo enforcement, but that contract will expire in July of this year.

In 2016, the photo radar program saw a total revenue of $1,650,519.70. The revenue was split between the Victim of Crime Retention (receiving $247,577.96, paid to the province), Alberta Fine Retention (receiving $374,164.56, paid to the province), a contractor fee (to the amount of $877,351.11) and $151,426.07 retained by the City.

With the city receiving less than 10% of the total revenue from photo radar, Mayor Gerald Aalbers says moving photo radar in house could have major benefits for the city.

“A lot more money will be retained in the city to use towards safety programs. Right now, basically we’re retaining less than 10% of what someone would pay for a city ticket and that is going into the revenue side of the city.”

With recent talks about photo radar being a “cash cow,” Doug Rodwell, the General Manager of Public Safety says the City is not setting goals or expectations for revenues, as doing so would make the program what people have been calling it.

“The Alberta government is reviewing photo radar and they have done an audit in Lloydminster and have found us to be compliant, the opportunity to bring it in house is just a business decision. It is a safety tool, and that’s first and foremost what it is and that’s why we’re proposing additional policies as well as revenue policies that go along with it.”

It was discussed at the GPC Meeting, instead of money going into general revenues; 50% of revenues would go towards safety initiatives in the community. Listing examples such as:

Speed notification signs

Traffic calming

Crosswalk improvements

School based education programs

Vision Zero programing

Improvement of parks equipment

Community recreational facilities

This will be brought forward for further discussion in the next council meeting on June 12.