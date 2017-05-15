With the motorcycle season upon us, the Government of Alberta is reminding drivers that motorcycles have the same rights on the road as other vehicles. Adding that drivers should allow motorcycles enough space and always check blind spots before changing lanes.

“Motorcycles are smaller and sometimes less stable than other vehicles, despite their high-performance capabilities, which means they can appear where drivers do not expect them. Drivers need to be cautious when travelling near motorcycles, while motorcyclists should ride defensively and be aware of other road users nearby,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation.

Between 2010 and 2014, over 3, 300 motorcycles were involved in casualty collisions. These collisions resulted in 153 deaths and 3,440 injuries, with head injury being the leading cause of death in motorcycle crashes.