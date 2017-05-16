On Sunday, the Government of Saskatchewan website was the victim of a denial of service attack, shutting down the website for a couple of hours. The attack essentially floods the servers to a point where external firewalls can’t handle the traffic and the website shuts down.

Richard Murray, the Deputy Minister of Central Services, says they can not confirm if this was part of the ransomware software that has affected 150 countries since Friday.

“We have not yet confirmed that it is Wannacry. Our security team is still assessing the situation to calculate exactly where this is coming from and what the nature of the attack is.”

Murray says they have not received a ransom request but adds, “anything is possible.”

If a ransom request is made, Murray says the Government has their files backed-up.

“We haven’t had to deal with that yet and I hope we don’t have to. We have all of our data backed up and so I would suggest that we could always go back to our back up and restore systems from an earlier date.”

Murray says there are cyber attacks daily.

“We see hundreds of thousands of attacks everyday and so the level of sophistication of these attacks recently are something new but we continue to address and upgrade our security measures, continually throughout as we go.”

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.