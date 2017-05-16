Three Lloydminster Comprehensive High School students will be heading to the National Skills Competition in Winnipeg at the end of May after taking home gold in the Skills Canada Alberta Competition.

Meagan Lee, a first time competitor and a grade 11 student, won gold in the Mechanical Cadd category.

“It was pretty cool, I didn’t think I was going to win anything ’cause it was my first year there and there was a lot more people there that were more experienced than me and when they called my name up is was just a shock.”

Eric Stephens, a gold medal winner in Electrical Installation, describes the experience as incredible.

“Just to see everyone there dedicated to what they were doing and knowing what they were doing, it was nice seeing all the different trades opportunities and people coming by learning each thing and it was just pretty good all around.”

Nolan Rewega, a grade twelve student, won gold in Architectural Technology Design but says he didn’t expect it.

“I thought I did poorly, but hey it worked out in the end!”

He also agrees with Stephens, that Provincials was an intense experience.

“Walking through, seeing all of the talented people, seeing all of the young minds ready and eager to show what they got, it was really intense. I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie but after the first day it was smooth sailing from there.”

Don Yusep, a Design Studies and Drafting Teacher at LCHS, says this is a testament to how hard they worked.

“For them to be able to achieve gold at the provincial level, they have to be very motivated and very skilled in each of the different areas that they work, so they practice really hard to get to that point.”

Sixteen students participated in the provincials from LCHS, with over half taking home a medal.

In Electrical Installation:

Cole Hoehn won silver

Eric Stephens won gold

In Architectural Technology and Design:

Bronwyn Pollock won silver

Nolan Rewega won gold

In Video Production:

Adam Berg and Danielle Benard won silver

In Mechanical Gad

Dawnson Guest won bronze

Dalton Spence won silver

Meagen Lee won gold

Nationals start on May 31 for the three gold medalists, and they all say the next two weeks will be dedicated to practicing.