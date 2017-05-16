Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose has announced she is leaving federal politics. The Valleyview-born MP says she will resign her seat after the House of Commons rises for the summer to seek a new chapter in her life.

“It’s truly been one of the biggest honours of my life to serve in the House of Commons, and I can’t imagine years ago thinking that this would have happened. I thank all of my constituents… for all of their support over the years; it’s been such an incredible privilege and such an incredible honour.”

Ambrose will be joining the Wilson Centre in Washington as a visiting fellow at the Canada Institute. Her focus will be on bilateral trade with the United States.

The Tories will pick a new leader on May 27th. In her speech Tuesday morning, Ambrose argued the Tories need to keep reaching out to Canadians of all backgrounds to make their case for change, and one way to do that is to have more women on the team.

“It’s my intention to help lead a charge at the local level to encourage more women to run for the Conservative Party. As a movement and a party, we have worked hard since our founding to advance the rights of women, not just in Canada, but around the world.”

No matter who wins, Ambrose believes “the Conservative Party is going to be in great hands.”

Story by Erica Fisher.