At the Southridge Community Church on Saturday, May 27th the Parkinson Alberta Hope Conference will be taking place, providing an opportunity to talk to disease specialists and health care professionals. Experts will be discussing the latest information on research, prevention and treatment.

Lloydminster is one of seven cities taking place in the event. The theme for this year is “tools for living well with Parkinson’s.”

For information or to register you can visit the Parkinson Alberta Website or you can call Parkinson Alberta at 403-243-9901.