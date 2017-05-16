Tow trucks and other roadside assistance vehicles will now be allowed to use flashing blue and amber lights, in order to allow them to increase visibility on the highways.

“Adding blue lights to these vehicles will alert motorists sooner, providing them ample time to slow to 60 while passing. It will help make highways safer for all road users, and help our roadside responders make it home safely,” says Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) Joe Hargrave.

There will be a public safety awareness campaign taking place this weekend, educating drivers on the importance to slowing down to 60 km/h when they see flashing lights.

SGI is also reminding drivers that going over the 60km/h limit by even 10 km/h when passing vehicles with flashing lights will cost a driver $210, including fines and surcharges.

For more information you can visit SGI’s website.