City Council and Administration are giving further consideration regarding the Bud Miller Tennis Court expansion.

“We want to ensure we are spending tax payers money in the best and most efficient way. Certainly there’s been some information that has come up for discussion with people and we certainly want to make sure the community is fully aware of what city council and council is doing within the city,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

Last City Council meeting, all but one councillor voted to approve awarding the contract to Bexson Construction for $273, 000. City Council is now taking time to continue reviewing options regarding where the courts will be located and recreational priorities.

Mayor Aalbers adds, “we’re always looking for additional funding sources and streams. We are making sure, have we gave it the best location, certainly there’s a location at Bud Miller with tennis courts; is it in the best interest to maybe spread some of those recreational facilities around the city, as people have indicated. We don’t have all five arenas in one spot, as you can appreciate. So we’re looking at all facets to ensure when we do actually take this contract to the full fruition then we have made the best decision possible with the information provided.”

If you want to share your opinion, the City is encouraging residents to email yourvoice@lloydminster.ca.