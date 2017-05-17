On Tuesday, May 30, The LCHS Barons Alumni Group will be holding an open house at Lloydminster Comprehensive High School.

The group says the event is for local football alumni, former coaches, current coaches and other stakeholders in Barons Athletics to get together for an information night on how you can be a part of the history of LCHS Barons Athletics. They are looking to raise money and donors for new ventures, now that their clubhouse has been completed.

The night will include a tour of the new clubhouse and facilities. There will also be a short program in the cafeteria. They will also show off the Champions of Baron Athletics wall which honours sponsors and donors for the program.

The event starts at 7 p.m.