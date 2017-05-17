Scott Moe, the Minister responsible for the Water Security Agency has announced the creation of two Agricultural Water Management Advisory Boards.

The Government of Saskatchewan says the board will cover two areas: policy development and policy review. They will provide input on agricultural water management policies in the future.

The groups will be made up of people from the following organizations:

Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities;

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan;

Western Canadian Wheat Growers;

SaskCanola;

Saskatchewan Conservation and Development Association;

Saskatchewan Farm Stewardship Association; and

Ducks Unlimited Canada.

This comes as The Water Security Agency Amendment Act passes third reading in the legislature.

The technical review board will be made up of experts who have backgrounds in water management, engineering, and hydrology.