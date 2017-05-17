A notice of appeal will be filed on Friday for last month’s Court of Queens bench ruling stating that non-Catholic students will no longer receive funding in Catholic schools.

“After a thorough review of the decision, we will be filing a notice of appeal to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal,” says Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant.

“In doing so, I hope we get further clarification on this matter that is vitally important for Saskatchewan families,” adds Wyant.

The Government of Saskatchewan invoked the notwithstanding clause on May 1.

“We wanted to give students and their families the certainty that their ability to choose which school they attend will not be impacted by this decision,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Education Don Morgan said. “Use of the notwithstanding cause will give parents that certainty, without having to worry about the outcome of an appeal.”

If the ruling is allowed to stand it would affect approximately 10, 000 students.