The province of Alberta is upping enforcement in parks and on public land ahead of the May long weekend. The ministry of Environment and Parks says they have hired five new seasonal recreation engagement officers, as well as people for eight new seasonal problem wildlife positions.

They’ve also re-hired roughly 20 seasonal park rangers dedicated to public land. They’ll help the more than 300 fish and wildlife and conservation officers already on patrol.

“The May long weekend is a great time for Albertans to enjoy the outdoors, but it is also one of the busiest for our law enforcement,” says Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley. “We want families to be able to enjoy our parks and public land safely.”

Key enforcement areas this summer will be problems like littering, leaving campfires unattended, mudbogging, and using off-highway vehicles outside of designated trails. More than 6,800 charges and warnings were issued by provincial officers between May and December 2016.

Written by: Erica Fisher