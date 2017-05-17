The local SPCA will be holding their second annual “Microchip Your Cat” week from May 29 – June 3.

During this week, you can contact any local veterinarian to set up an appointment to microchip your cat, by donation.

Each year over 75 000 cats are admitted to SPCA’s and Humane Societies across Canada. Many of these cats don’t have a form of identification making it more difficult to reconnect them with their owners.

Last year, the Lloydminster SPCA admitted 537 stray cats and less than 7% were reclaimed by their family.

The SPCA says some of the benefits of microchipping your cat include any SPCA, Humane Society or vet being able to retrieve your cats information by scanning their microchip, it improves your odds of being reunited with your cat after being separated, and owner info can be easily accessed and changed.

They also say purchasing a pet ID tag and cat license are also very important.