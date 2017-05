Between May 14 and May 16, Elk Point RCMP say suspect(s) stole:

Blue 2005 Miller Bobcat 250 welder

A trailer

Other welding supplies

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964, your local police or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.