Maidstone RCMP are asking for help finding two people, Marcia Lynn Whitstone, 39, and William Malcolm Allen 42, both from Maidstone.

William Michael Allen/Picture Supplied by Maidstone RCMP Marcia Lynn Whitstone/Picture Supplied by Maidstone RCMP

Both are wanted for one count each of failing to comply with undertaking.

Whitstone and Allen are both believed to be in the Maidstone area. If you have any information you are asked to call the Maidstone RCMP Detachment at 306-893-4800 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.