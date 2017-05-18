Catherine and Patrick Benoit, siblings from Lloydminster, swept the Provincial Final Competitions in Speech Arts held at the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon.

Catherine was the winner of the senior competition, while Patrick won the Intermediate competition. Catherine also had the opportunity to participate in the Grand Award Competition where she won the SMFA Award for Speech Arts and won the Bronze Overall Grand Award.

Her performance was three parts, and fell under the theme of ‘things that aren’t what they seem.’ It included 20 minutes of solo acting, as well as poem recitation.

Patrick won the Senior Speech Arts competition at the Saskatchewan Music Festival Association (SMFA) provincial finals and then competed and won in the SMFA Intermediate Speech Arts competition. He has been recommended for the upcoming competition in both Speech Arts and Violin.

The provincial competition attracts local festival winners from across Saskatchewan and this year was the first time that competitors from across Saskatchewan, including the Kiwanis Lloydminster and District Music Festival, could be recommended to the Provincial acting competition at both the Intermediate and Senior level of Provincial Competition.