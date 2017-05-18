Maidstone RCMP are investigating two separate break and enters.

The first happened on May 10, when they were called to a residence just north of Lloydminster, in Britannia. Several electronics including a Canon DSLR Camera, Applie iPAD, Samsung “Curve” TV and a Vera Wang necklace.

The second occurred on May 13. Maidstone RCMP responded to a break and enter that was in progress at a business north of Lloydminster. The suspects were approached by a neighbour but fled shortly after in a blue minivan.The vehicle was last seen in the area of range road 3281 and township road 504. The suspects broke into several vehicles stealing vehicle parts, and tires that were eventually recovered not far from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Maidstone RCMP Detachment at 306-893-4800,