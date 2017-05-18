The City of Lloydminster is reminding residents that June 30 is the deadline to pay property taxes.

Property tax notices will be mailed out on May 19, 2017. People can also view their property tax information at www.lloydminster.ca/finance.

Payments can be made in person at City Hall during regular hours. After-hour payments can be made by submitting a cheque,with the tax roll included, in the City Hall mailbox. Payment cannot be accepted with a credit card.

If property owners have not received their tax notice by June 9, they are asked to contact the city’s finance department.