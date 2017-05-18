Wendy Vandale Bissonnette is running for the Metis Area Director of Western Region 1A, the region that holds Lloydminster.

She will be running against Billy Dean Kennedy, a man from North Battleford who has held the region for the past two terms. Vandale Bissonnette says one of the reasons she is running is that Lloydminster and area makes up such a large part of the region, but is underrepresented currently.

“I want to see more involvement with the community. More activities for the youth, sports activities. Things for the Elders, to take care of the Elders. We also want to make sure the vets are taken care of.”

She added that it’s very important for the Metis community to come out and vote.

“If there’s only 3000 people that come out to vote, then the government might think that they don’t need a lot of funding. So the more people that get out to vote, the more that we can get funding.”

She says that funding could go towards such things as getting a centre for the Metis here in Lloyd.

Voting takes place on May 27.