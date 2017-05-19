The Lloydminster Cultural and Science Centre (LCSC) will be re-opening the historic Rendell house for public tours on June 10 in association with Canada 150 celebrations. Tours will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Activities will include:

bounce houses

bread making

old fashioned games

heritage demonstrations

Shawna Maurice, the Manager of LCSC says, “This is a very important exhibit, we are excited to be opening up a portion of the LCSC grounds to showcase the restoration of Rendell House.”

She adds it wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors.

“This project could not have happened without the financial and volunteer support of Richard Larsen Barr Colony Foundation and the Barr Colony Heritage Society.”

The Rendell house is the first house in Lloydminster to be made with a wood frame. It was constructed in 1903 by Barr Colonists William & Alice Rendell.