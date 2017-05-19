In September, Lakeland will be offering four new transferable business courses for students to take at the Lloydminster campus. The courses include:

International Business

The Changing Global Economy

Fundamentals of Financial Planning

Marketing Strategy

Lakeland College students in the administration diploma program are able to complete their degree in bachelor of commerce or bachelor of management in two years after finishing the diploma program.

“We’re pleased to partner with Athabasca University and provide this value-added opportunity to our students,” says Brad Onofrychuk, dean of Lakeland’s School of Business and Continuing Education.

He adds, “this transfer agreement offers a unique educational pathway for our students to achieve their goals and take charge of their future.”

There are currently 40 students enrolled in the Athabasca University degree program at the Lakeland College Lloydminster campus. Most courses are offered online however there are some face-to-face classes.

“The Lakeland College – Athabasca University partnership is a great example of two Alberta post-secondary institutions working together to provide business education for Alberta students,” says Dr. Deborah Hurst, Dean of Athabasca University’s Faculty of Business.

“We are confident in the high quality education provided by Lakeland College and look forward to supporting the students who take advantage of this unique collaboration,” she adds.

Approximately 230 students have taken courses towards an Athabasca University business degree at Lakeland since the partnership began 13 years ago.