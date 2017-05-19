The May Long weekend is coming up and RCMP are warning people to be safe while travelling to enjoy the holiday.

Officers warn that with the weather warming up there will be more traffic on the roads and highways throughout the summer months.

They also are anticipating an increase of traffic at National Parks like Jasper because of the Canada 150th anniversary celebrations.

Last year, there were five fatal collisions and 42 that caused injury. Over three thousand speeding tickets were also given out in the province. There were 73 seatbelt violations and twenty two drivers were ticketed for distracted driving.