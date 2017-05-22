The Lloydminster RCMP and Lloydminster Catholic School Division(LCSD) say they do not believe there is a risk to either Holy Rosary or Ecole St. Thomas staff or students.

RCMP say they will continue to work with the LCSD closely to complete their investigation into the threat made at Holy Rosary High School on Friday, May 18.

The LCSD has thanked the RCMP for their dedication in investigating the threat. They say the RCMP will be present at the school tomorrow as they complete their investigations. The school board says the closures were a precautionary measure taken to ensure student safety, and so that a thorough investigation could take place.

Normal school operations will continue tomorrow.