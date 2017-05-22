Jesse’s Grill – the Greatest Cooking Show on the Entire Internet – is presented by B&D Meats in North Battleford and Battleford Furniture

For our first episode, we’re making B&D’s signature Mauritius-style Smoked Ribs. The beauty thing about these ribs is they’re pre-marinated, so a lot of the work is done for you. Otherwise, you can try out this marinade for your ribs. The ribs were slow-smoked at 225 for about 4 hours but anywhere from 3-5 should be good (depending on the thickness of your ribs).

Full recipe:

3-5 pounds of St. Louis style ribs, membrane removed

BBQ Sauce (I used generic dollar store BBQ sauce, cause I’m fancy like that)

Traeger Grills’ Prime Rib Rub (or whatever you prefer, this rub is also nice)

Remove from packaging, add rub, place on grill set to smoke at 225, leave for 3-5 hours, marinate every hour with bbq sauce (optional), then enjoy your delicious smoked goodness.

Tune in this Sunday for Episode 2 – we’re smoking a big ‘ol thing of sausage!