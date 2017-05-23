The early polls are now closed for the Metis Election for Saskatchewan and the Chief Electoral Office is reporting a higher amount of ballots cast in this period than the overall number of votes in the 2012 election for Western Region 1A.

There will be one more day of voting on May 27. Eligible Metis Voters from Western Region 1A can cast their ballots from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Royal Canadian Legion, Lloydminster

North Battleford Senior Citizens Action Now Club Inc, North Battleford

Alex Dillabough Centre-Meeting Room A, Battleford

For more information visit the 2017 Metis Nation – Saskatchewan Election Website.