Map of where the special weather advisory is affecting the province from Environment Canada.

An abrupt change in weather is expected to develop tonight and hit the Alberta-Saskatchewan border by Wednesday evening according to Enivornment Canada. The system is affecting most of the province including:

Lloydminster

County of Vermilion River

Wainwright

A low pressure system moving across the province could lead to rain fall amounts up to 75 mm in some areas of the province, with the heaviest rainfall hitting Lloydminster, Cold Lake, Edmonton and Grand Prairie. Most of the province will see rainfall amounts in the 30-40 mm range. Strong winds up to 100 km/hr are also expected.

Environment Canada advises people to report severe weather by sending an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or by tweeting reports using #ABStorm.