For the month of March, wholesale trade totalled $2.2 billion for Saskatchewan, showing a growth of 13.8% over last March. This was also above the national average of 10.2% for the same period.

“Growth in wholesale trade points to optimism as wholesale trade statistics are known as a leading indicator of future economic growth,” Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

Compared to February, there was a 1.4% increase in wholesale trade.

The industries with the most growth over last year are:

motor vehicle and parts at 24.6%

machinery, equipment and supplies at 21.8%

miscellaneous merchant at 12.3%

Saskatchewan ranked third in percentage growth among the provinces.